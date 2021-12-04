Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 53,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.