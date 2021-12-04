Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Sell

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

