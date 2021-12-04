Zacks Investment Research Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

QFIN opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.