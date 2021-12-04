Zacks Investment Research Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market created a favorable scenario for the firm's business. Thus, Antero will offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, the company is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, its lack of geographic diversification is concerning. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. FMR LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

