Zacks Investment Research Lowers HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. HOYA has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.