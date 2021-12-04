Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

NYSE TD opened at $74.43 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

