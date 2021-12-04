Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The J. M. Smucker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted stellar second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company continues to gain on higher pandemic-induced at-home consumption. Moreover, revival of the Away from Home division is also an upside. The company’s focus on core priorities such as reshaping its portfolio and streamlining costs bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker is encountering cost inflation as well as supply chain and transportation challenges along with isolated labor shortages. Cost-related headwinds hurt its adjusted gross profit in the fiscal second quarter. In fact, management expects to experience higher costs for the rest of fiscal 2022.”

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.