Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Craig Hallum

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZEN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.