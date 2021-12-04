Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $247.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

