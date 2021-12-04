Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 684 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

DE stock opened at $349.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.48 and a 200 day moving average of $354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.