Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.