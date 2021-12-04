ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $38,658.02

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $38,658.02 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00234396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

