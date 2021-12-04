Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.37.

ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

