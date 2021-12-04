Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $386.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.74. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

