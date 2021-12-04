ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 477,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

