ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $445,258.90 and approximately $2,200.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.95 or 0.00410398 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,335,299,861 coins and its circulating supply is 16,674,747,027 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.