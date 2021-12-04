Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $4,458,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

