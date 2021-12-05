-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208,529 shares of company stock valued at $236,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,495. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

