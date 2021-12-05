-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ChromaDex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,112. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $297.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

