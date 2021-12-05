$0.11 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 2,925,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,972. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.