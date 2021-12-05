$0.27 EPS Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
