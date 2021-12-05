$0.27 EPS Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.