$0.44 EPS Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 917,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

