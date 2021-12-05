$0.50 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

