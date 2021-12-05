0Chain Price Down 6.1% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $214,912.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

