$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $961.76 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 7,147,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

