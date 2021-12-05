$1.05 EPS Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $217.06. 4,255,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,629. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

