$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 244,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,562 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

