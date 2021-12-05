$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. Prologis posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $157.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

