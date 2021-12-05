$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 377,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

