$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

