$1.88 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBU opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.