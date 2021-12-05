$14.56 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post sales of $14.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,400 shares of company stock worth $170,642. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 389,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.