1776 Wealth LLC Buys 33,359 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

