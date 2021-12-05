1776 Wealth LLC Buys 996 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.