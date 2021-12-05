1776 Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $181.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.