1776 Wealth LLC Has $521,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 284.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.