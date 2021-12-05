1776 Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 52.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 30.3% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.