1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.12 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.