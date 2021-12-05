1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 353,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 168,369 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

