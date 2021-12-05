1776 Wealth LLC Sells 320 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 13.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $616.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

