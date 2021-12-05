$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.35 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

