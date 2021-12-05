1,900 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

