19,239 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. 3M makes up 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

