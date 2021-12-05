1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Up 0.4%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 26,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

