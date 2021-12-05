20,598 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,118,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

KEYS opened at $199.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $201.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

