$25.01 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $25.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.92 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $949.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,064,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

