$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $253.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVGW stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 206,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,097. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

