26 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,592.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,783.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,711.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

