27,630 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,673,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01.

