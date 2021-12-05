$28.64 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce sales of $28.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.77 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of QIPT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 41,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.