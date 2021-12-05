$28.64 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce sales of $28.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.77 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of QIPT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 41,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

